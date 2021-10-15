Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 13,265 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. bought 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of SAFE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 124,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,363. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Safehold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safehold by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

