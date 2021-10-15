SafeInsure (SINS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $342.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $143,167.72 and approximately $342.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024755 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,609,197 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

