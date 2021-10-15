Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

