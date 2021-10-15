Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $94,171,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $58,354,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

