SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

