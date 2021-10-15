Scala Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $5,608.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00112268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.25 or 0.99930427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.06 or 0.06303315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

