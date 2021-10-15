Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

