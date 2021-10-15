Schlumberger Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

