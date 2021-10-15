Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $460,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $532,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.
Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. GBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
