Scotiabank Cuts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.75.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,086,612.11. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 in the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

