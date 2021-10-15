Scotiabank Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.63 and a 52 week high of C$10.22. The firm has a market cap of C$11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -94.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.82.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

