Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDRLF remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

