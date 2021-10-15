Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

