Sean Bohen Sells 5,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $32,625.95.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 299,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,318. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
