Sean Bohen Sells 5,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $32,625.95.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 299,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,318. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

