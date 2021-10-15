Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 75.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

