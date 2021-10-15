Secret Price Hits $4.79 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Secret has a total market cap of $717.24 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00007991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00312528 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002122 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.