Seeyond Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

