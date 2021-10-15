Seeyond Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Seeyond boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $292.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

