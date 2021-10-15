Seeyond Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,513,808 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

