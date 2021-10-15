Seeyond Has $1.83 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $2,449,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 192,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Intuit by 74.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $543.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.62 and its 200 day moving average is $487.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

