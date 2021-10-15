Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.91 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $46.22 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00208482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

