Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 2,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,288,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

SMFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.