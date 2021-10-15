Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 67.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 307,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,960. The company has a market cap of $188.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.50. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

