SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avantor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,078,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,332,000 after acquiring an additional 426,620 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Avantor by 49.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 536,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,972 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

