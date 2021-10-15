SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CDK Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 472,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDK Global by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 472,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK Global stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

