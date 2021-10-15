SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

