SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $47,110,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

