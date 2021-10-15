SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

