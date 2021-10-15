SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,928 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 45.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 52.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 50.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

