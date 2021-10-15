SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 152.3% in September

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 152.3% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 15,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SGS has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

