Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 192,802 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,802 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

NASDAQ:DHBCU remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

