Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.65. 68,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

