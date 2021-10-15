Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 19.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

SLCRU remained flat at $$10.23 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

