Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MPACU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,467. Model Performance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

