Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKICU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of AKICU stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

