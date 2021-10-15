Share Buyback Plan Approved by Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Board

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.00. 33,353,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $56.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.