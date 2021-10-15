SHIBA INU (SHIB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.12 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $10.10 billion and approximately $4.12 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars.

