Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.48. 8,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 985,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 2.35.
In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
