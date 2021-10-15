Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in September

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Shimano stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 30,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. Shimano has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

