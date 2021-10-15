Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Increases By 122.2%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Cannabis stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

