Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Increases By 122.2%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Cannabis stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
About American Cannabis
