Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Grows By 88.0%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of APSG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 47,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

