Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Drops By 77.6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Babcock International Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

