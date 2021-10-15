Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Rises By 189.8%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $46.99. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,075. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

