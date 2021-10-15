Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 40.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.
About Bunzl
Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.
