Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 40.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,369.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

