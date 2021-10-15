Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Expands By 376.9%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 376.9% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $483.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

