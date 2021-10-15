Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Drops By 44.4%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

CVR stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.10. 3,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.04.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

