Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Drops By 65.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 235,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 134,634 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

