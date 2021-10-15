Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Declines By 43.1%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,997,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fernhill stock opened at 0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.02. Fernhill has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.07.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

