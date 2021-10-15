Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Drops By 49.1%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.57. 10,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $82,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 1.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First United by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First United by 17.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

