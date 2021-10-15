Short Interest in Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Declines By 56.6%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Fobi Ai stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. Fobi Ai has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.99 million and a PE ratio of -31.57.

Fobi Ai Company Profile

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

