Short Interest in Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Declines By 56.6%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Fobi Ai stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. Fobi Ai has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.99 million and a PE ratio of -31.57.
Fobi Ai Company Profile
